Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Raised to $120.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.71.

Get Crown alerts:

NYSE CCK opened at $109.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.81. Crown has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $111.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Crown announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Crown by 38.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 21,191 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 806,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,961,000 after purchasing an additional 381,227 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crown during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.