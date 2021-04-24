CryptoPing (PING) Trading 29.9% Lower Over Last Week

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One CryptoPing coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000522 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoPing has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoPing has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $43.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00059215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.26 or 0.00264412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.49 or 0.01011262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,741.73 or 0.99930131 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00022763 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.56 or 0.00597825 BTC.

CryptoPing Coin Profile

CryptoPing’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 coins. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

CryptoPing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

