Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 10,000 UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in UBS Group by 112.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBS opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBS. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

