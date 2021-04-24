Curate Reaches Market Cap of $33.94 Million (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Curate has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Curate coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.55 or 0.00011168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curate has a market cap of $33.94 million and $6.00 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00065283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00018069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00091560 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00054263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.85 or 0.00657608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.97 or 0.07603196 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

Curate is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,989 coins. Curate’s official website is curate.style. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

