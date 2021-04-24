CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

Shares of CVAC opened at $116.37 on Thursday. CureVac has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $151.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter worth about $3,107,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $810,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CureVac by 565.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

