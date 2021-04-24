CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CVS. Truist Securities increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.31.

NYSE CVS opened at $76.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.88. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $77.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 73,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $5,470,024.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Insiders sold a total of 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after acquiring an additional 77,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CVS Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $829,977,000 after acquiring an additional 32,967 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in CVS Health by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in CVS Health by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $623,168,000 after acquiring an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

