D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on May 20th

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

D.R. Horton has increased its dividend payment by 70.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

NYSE:DHI opened at $98.21 on Friday. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $98.54. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,509. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.24.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

