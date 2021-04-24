DA Davidson Boosts Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target to $70.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean stock opened at $54.11 on Tuesday. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $369.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $458,077.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth about $631,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.