Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €78.94 ($92.87).

ETR DAI opened at €73.70 ($86.71) on Friday. Daimler has a 1 year low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 1 year high of €77.99 ($91.75). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €73.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of €60.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29. The company has a market cap of $78.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.76.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

