Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Raised to $315.00 at KeyCorp

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.13.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR opened at $259.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.22 and a 200-day moving average of $229.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher has a 12-month low of $155.61 and a 12-month high of $259.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in Danaher by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Danaher by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 554,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.