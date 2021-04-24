Daniel S. Frey Sells 1,485 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $131,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:TRV opened at $157.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $161.18.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.