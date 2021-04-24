DAO Maker (DAO) Price Down 1.3% This Week

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $7.07 or 0.00014460 BTC on exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $140.81 million and $10.66 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00060656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.68 or 0.00269359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004029 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00023502 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,768.53 or 0.99755445 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.70 or 0.00623270 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $492.08 or 0.01006550 BTC.

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 307,321,210 coins and its circulating supply is 19,918,827 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker.

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

