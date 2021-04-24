DAOBet Price Tops $0.0089 on Major Exchanges (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 24th. In the last week, DAOBet has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $170.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,346.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $774.51 or 0.01569530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $238.12 or 0.00482534 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00055415 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001495 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004574 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog.

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

