Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Market Cap Hits $354.55 Million

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $5.94 or 0.00012002 BTC on exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $354.55 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 60.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dawn Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00065269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00018032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00091638 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00053956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $325.06 or 0.00656827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,733.99 or 0.07545132 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 coins and its circulating supply is 59,694,477 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dawn Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dawn Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.