Decentraland Tops One Day Volume of $177.52 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. In the last week, Decentraland has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. Decentraland has a market cap of $1.79 billion and $177.52 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland coin can currently be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00002260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00064067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00017555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00091064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00053671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $324.31 or 0.00647784 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,861.41 or 0.07712965 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

MANA is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,460,527 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,089,913 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.