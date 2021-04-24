Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DLVHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Delivery Hero currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero stock opened at $157.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.28. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of $84.50 and a 52 week high of $171.95.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.