Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €140.17 ($164.90).

DHER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €166.00 ($195.29) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of DHER traded up €1.80 ($2.12) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €129.95 ($152.88). The stock had a trading volume of 263,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €113.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €113.83. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €69.44 ($81.69) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.63.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

