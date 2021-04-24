Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $92.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DELL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.53.

DELL opened at $101.41 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $103.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.98. The company has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 533,754 shares of company stock valued at $45,328,145 in the last ninety days. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

