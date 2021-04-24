Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.53.

NYSE DELL opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $103.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 533,754 shares of company stock worth $45,328,145 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

