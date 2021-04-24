Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Separately, Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in DiamondHead during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Get DiamondHead alerts:

OTCMKTS:DHHCU opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $11.68.

DiamondHead Company Profile

DiamondHead Holdings Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHHCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondHead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondHead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.