Deltec Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 27.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

KB stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $49.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

