Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Shares of Edify Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Edify Acquisition Company Profile

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

