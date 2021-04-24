Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX)

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GX Acquisition were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GXGX. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $7,968,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,300,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,373,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition in the third quarter worth $778,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of GX Acquisition by 298.7% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of GX Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:GXGX opened at $10.11 on Friday. GX Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $12.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42.

About GX Acquisition

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

