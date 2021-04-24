Deltec Asset Management LLC Invests $988,000 in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

ARKIU opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $11.49.

