Deltec Asset Management LLC Makes New $397,000 Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,500 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $1,614,443.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,446,479.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $146.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 143.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $73.51 and a 12 month high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $186.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.