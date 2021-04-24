Dennis H. Nelson Sells 18,700 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $785,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,745. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BKE opened at $43.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.23. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $44.19.

Get The Buckle alerts:

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The Buckle had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 61.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,782,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,063,000 after acquiring an additional 213,275 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 973,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after acquiring an additional 25,199 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Buckle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,795,000 after acquiring an additional 357,102 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Buckle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.