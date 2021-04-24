Desire (DSR) Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Desire has a market cap of $20,884.65 and $36,763.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Desire coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Desire has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,806.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,282.34 or 0.04492215 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.10 or 0.00454856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $798.80 or 0.01572241 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $392.16 or 0.00771863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $240.14 or 0.00472660 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00059879 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.69 or 0.00406824 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

