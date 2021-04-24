Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DB. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE DB opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,207,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,742,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,493 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,566,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth about $8,117,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,603,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,297,000 after purchasing an additional 631,683 shares during the last quarter. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

