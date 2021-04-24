Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,049 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,444 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,435,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,585,000 after buying an additional 380,797 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth $57,207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $11.88 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $13.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

