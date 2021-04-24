Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RANJY. Morgan Stanley cut Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Randstad from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RANJY opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49. Randstad has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Randstad will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

