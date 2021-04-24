Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of UMICY stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. Umicore has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53.

About Umicore

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

