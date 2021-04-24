Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €47.61 ($56.01).

FRA:DWNI opened at €45.42 ($53.44) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €40.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €41.99.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

