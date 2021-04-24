dForce (DF) Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. In the last seven days, dForce has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. One dForce coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce has a market cap of $32.02 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00063477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00017719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00056292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00091476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $326.28 or 0.00649133 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,090.32 or 0.08137730 BTC.

dForce Profile

DF is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. The official website for dForce is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet.

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

