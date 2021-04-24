Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 4,152 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,423 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $32,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Splunk by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in Splunk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 10,317 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,580,394.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPLK opened at $133.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.82. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.06.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.