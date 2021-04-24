Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 8,268 Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 793,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.56% of Ebix worth $30,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EBIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ebix by 43.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ebix by 12.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ebix by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ebix by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ebix by 62.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBIX stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. Ebix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $971.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 2.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

In other Ebix news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $40,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,221 shares in the company, valued at $730,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

