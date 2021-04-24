Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $30,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECOL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.20. US Ecology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.40.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $241.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.00 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

