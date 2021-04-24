Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $29.04 Million Stock Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,594,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 181,623 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.47% of Scorpio Tankers worth $29,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STNG. HC Wainwright began coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

NYSE STNG opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $28.21.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%. On average, analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

