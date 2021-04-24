Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $30.76 Million Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Coupa Software worth $30,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Coupa Software by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,032,000 after purchasing an additional 35,318 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,517,000 after purchasing an additional 54,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 219,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $268.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of -125.88 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.00 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.67.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $319,566.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at $592,350.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total transaction of $13,234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,624,851.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,590 shares of company stock valued at $50,454,445 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.25.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

