Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 981,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,460 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Genesco worth $29,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Genesco by 13.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Genesco by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $48.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $729.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.14. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $52.37.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.48 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

