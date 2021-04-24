Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

Get Diodes alerts:

DIOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.00.

DIOD opened at $82.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.99. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jin Zhao sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $51,696.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,461.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,799,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,253,121.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,846 shares of company stock worth $19,305,739 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Diodes by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Diodes by 4.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Diodes by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Diodes by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Diodes by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diodes (DIOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.