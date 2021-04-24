discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Sets New 1-Year High at $833.76

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 833.76 ($10.89) and last traded at GBX 809 ($10.57), with a volume of 129883 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 798 ($10.43).

DSCV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of discoverIE Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get discoverIE Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 696.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 664.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £727.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13.

discoverIE Group Company Profile (LON:DSCV)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.