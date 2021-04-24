Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.46. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DISCA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

