Diversey Holdings (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Diversey Holdings (NASDAQ:DSEY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DSEY stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.31. 1,138,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,474. Diversey has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $16.58.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

