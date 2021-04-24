Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. 3,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 1,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Diversified Royalty from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from $2.60 to $2.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $241.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BEVFF)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

