DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $789.65 million, a P/E ratio of -128.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Several research firms recently commented on BOOM. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

In related news, CFO Michael Kuta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,720.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Aldous sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,438 shares of company stock worth $2,107,577. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

