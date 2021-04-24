DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 23,569 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,569 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,869,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $216,543,000 after purchasing an additional 387,028 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,355,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $117,433,000 after purchasing an additional 126,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,024,000 after purchasing an additional 708,810 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,105,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,125,000 after purchasing an additional 112,341 shares during the period.

Get The Western Union alerts:

NYSE WU opened at $26.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.91. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.34%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WU. Citigroup upped their target price on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.97.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.