DnB Asset Management AS Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dropbox by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,884 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $104,557.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,426 shares of company stock worth $1,107,854 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Dropbox stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 138.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

