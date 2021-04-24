DnB Asset Management AS Has $2.51 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,510 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,710,000 after purchasing an additional 800,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 515.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $151,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,276 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,665,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,552,601 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $102,845,000 after acquiring an additional 28,695 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $76.94 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $39.81 and a one year high of $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

