DnB Asset Management AS Trims Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $25.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.85.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

