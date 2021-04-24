Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,593,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,457,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,501,000 after purchasing an additional 914,802 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,161,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,470,000 after purchasing an additional 104,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,173,000 after purchasing an additional 113,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $213.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $172.66 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.73.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI raised Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

